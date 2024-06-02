



The ADAPT metal detecting club operates across the South of Alicante and into Murcia. With 32 English-speaking members, due to Spain’s draconian detecting laws on dry land, the club has been pushed toward beach and surf detecting, however, after 14 years ADAPT still continues to prosper.

Tired of the fact that the Council has failed to provide any solutions to the waste collection service, AVCRL Asociación de vecinos Cabo Roig y Lomas-Orihuela Costa (AVCRL) has written to the mayor, Pepe Vegara, warning of legal action “if within a few weeks, before the start of the summer season, the service is not functioning satisfactorily.”