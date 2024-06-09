



La Roqueta beach in Guardamar del Segura took another life on Saturday, bringing the number of deaths to four at the same spot in just three days. On Saturday afternoon a 77-year-old man has died while 2 brave heroes, a 52-year-old Briton and a 46-year-old man from Poland, gave their lives just 24 hours earlier, on Friday morning, as they attempted to rescue two children, aged 6 and 7. On Thursday a 68-year-old Israeli man had previously lost his life.

