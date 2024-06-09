



Melody Makers

Thanks to the Melody Makers singing group their chosen charity “DonacionsTorrevieja” will be receiving 204 euros after their successful singing performance at the Marina Bar calle de las Rosas Torrevieja on Thurs 6th June. A bucket collection by fund raiser Lorraine Whitney proved to be extremely lucrative raising the said amount which will go to food for the less fortunate particularly children who go without breakfast during the summer school holidays. With the bar decorated with Union Jacks to commemorate WW2 the group sang ‘We’ll Meet Again” which of course had audience participation.

Thank you Melody Makers, your set of songs proved to be successful in raising this very acceptable amount for this worthwhile charity.

Local parishes scammed by bogus priest

The Alicante Civil Guard of Alicante has arrested a man for pretending to be a priest as he went about the business of scamming other priests. He was arrested following complaints from the parish priests of the churches in Catral and Bigastro, from whom he obtained more than 15,000 euros.

During the investigations, officers discovered that he had a dozen judicial claims pending from other courts across Spain for similar crimes. In Asturias alone he was accused of nine scams using the same operation committed during 2020.

Torrevieja Pharmacy fined

Torrevieja Council has fined a town centre pharmacy 5,692 euros to for not complying with a demolition order for the 3 steps that encroach onto the public footpath at its main access from the street. The steps have been in place since 2008. It is just one of the dozens of urban sanctions that are signed monthly in the municipality and that go unnoticed.

Municipal surveyors say that the main access needs to be adapted with the steps inside the premises.

Torrevieja Cyberkiosk speeds up council administration

The Torrevieja Town Hall now has a touch screen cyberkiosk available for public used, situated in the lobby of the town hall. It was formally inaugurated on Friday by the mayor, Eduardo Dolón, and the Councillor of Innovation, Ricardo Recuero, but already it has been used by over 600 people conducting town hall business, seeking personal data, printing certificates, documents or paying fines.

Currently there are town hall staff on hand to help you through the procedure, but we are assured that it is as simple as using a mobile phone.

Uncertainty for 100 Orihuela sports staff

The future of more than 100 staff that manage the Orihuela sports centres hangs in the balance as the management company, Clequali, according to the workers, is experiencing serious financial difficulties because of unpaid council invoices.

Some contracts have already been ended, and they demand that the Orihuela Council steps in to save their jobs.

However, after a week of uncertainty, the workers have now been told by Mayor Pepe Vegara, that their salaries and the continuity of the service are guaranteed.

In addition, the mayor has announced that the tender for the new contract will go out this week.

Pressure to upgrade CV-95

The Orihuela Chamber of Commerce hosted a meeting on Tuesday with the regional secretary of Infrastructure of the Generalitat, José Vicente Dómine, and local mayors, in which they presented the work of Professor Armando Ortuño, on the unfolding of the CV-95.

The road that connects the coast with the interior of Vega Baja appears in the budgets of the regional administration and, at the meeting, the president of the Chamber, Mario Martínez, was able to verify that there is “progress” in this project by the current Consell adding that he will give his support to “any public-private initiative” to carry out this infrastructure.

Lack of doctors put summer health centres at risk

The Minister of Health, Marciano Gómez, has said that the shortage of doctors “due to the inaction of the Ministry of Health” puts the opening of 54 auxiliary centres at risk in the Valencian Community this summer. However, he confirmed that the Generalitat “is finalizing the holiday plan to avoid this extreme situation and minimize problems in the Community, as far as possible.

The summer auxiliary clinics usually reinforce the coast but there are also many inland, in small towns that welcome visitors.

Luxury line for Bodega Submarina del Mediterráneo

“The transformation that wine undergoes during the underwater maturation process represents the spirit of our winery,” according to Alicante wine producer Pepe Marin, a statement that he uses to justify his new range of limited-edition wines aimed exclusively at private sale.

But they don’t come cheap, and at a price of 25,000 dollars for each batch of 24 bottles, that is, almost 1,000 euros per unit, with just 960 bottles available for sale, it’s a choice that is unlikely to accompany my ‘menu del dia’ any time soon.

Torrevieja to issue 16 new taxi licenses

Torrevieja believes that it needs to increase its taxi supply by 20% to meet the demand of one hundred thousand inhabitants. As such, after rejecting the proposal to share the summer service with neighbouring Orihuela, the councillor of Transport, Antonio Vidall, is promoting a procedure to create 16 new taxi licenses to add to the current 84.

The increase in taxi licenses is part of the city’s strategy to improve public transport, improving its supply in the face of the unstoppable increase in demand, both urban and interurban.

Praise for Orihuela Local Police agents

The General Directorate of the Civil Guard has congratulated seven officers belonging to the Orihuela Local Police for their outstanding contribution to a recent police operation carried out last month in which a criminal group was apprehended who were dedicated to the commission of robbery with violence and intimidation, vehicle theft and document falsification.

During the course of the investigation, the collaboration of Orihuela Local Police agents was requested, all of whom acted with great professionalism, both in obtaining information and in passing it on. Their work greatly assisted the police operation, a crucial stage of the investigation.