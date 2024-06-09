



Crescendo International Choir performed a concert at La Siesta Evangelical Church in Torrevieja on Thursday, May 30, entertaining the packed venue with popular songs from movies and musicals. This event raised 433 euros for La Siesta church’s charities. These include financial assistance for an orphanage in Mozambique and Friends of Pahar Schools, which helps pay for scholarships for girls to attend classes in rural Indian schools.

Earlier in May, Crescendo International Choir gave a free concert at Casa de Cultura in Benijofar, raising 230 euros for the Benijofar food bank. The business sponsor for both concerts was Rincon de Mateos, a local bakery, who supplied coffee and biscuits to concert attendees in exchange for donations.

The theme of these concerts and two June concerts is movies and musicals. Some songs featured include Sound of Music medley, Memory from the musical Cats, Unchained Melody from the movie Ghost, You’ve Got a Friend in Me from the film Toy Story, and a medley of songs from the popular musical and film Les Misérables.

On Saturday, June 1, Crescendo Choir performed at the Salt Church in Los Montesinos, raising 163 euros for the needs of this church.

On Sunday June 16, the choir will be performing for the first time at Palau de Altea, a performing arts theatre in the lovely seaside town of Altea. The choir is also gearing up for its 20th anniversary concert on October 26 at the Salt Church in Los Montesinos, so mark your calendars now!

Choir rehearsals take place at Rincon de Miguel in Los Montesinos between 17:30 to 19:45 every Thursday. For more details about the choir, see crescendo-choir.com. You can also follow the group on Facebook at Crescendo Choir. If you have questions, email info@crescendo-choir.com.

The choir would be delighted to welcome new singers. Our current choir includes people from England, Scotland, Wales, the US, the Netherlands, Germany, and Scandinavia, among other nationalities. Our Music Director, Irene Oliva, and pianist, Antonio Guillen, are accomplished Spanish musicians.

Image:

Crescendo International Choir shortly before the start of its concert at Salt Church on June 1