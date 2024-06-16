



In the wake of hundreds of complaints of ‘fly tipping’ from residents a new Environmental and Administrative Unit (UMAD) is to be established for the purpose of establishing surveillance, control, monitoring and reporting activities that in some way disturb the well-being of the residents in Orihuela Costa.

This new unit will be permanently made up of eight agents, on morning and afternoon shifts, who will be led by an inspector with a direct telephone number to answer all related questions (672210904), in addition to the general telephone number of the Local Police ( 965300204).

In this way, monitoring and reporting will be carried out by the Local Police with complete anonymity for those people who wish to collaborate.

Special attention will be paid to the surveillance and monitoring of conflict points regarding disposal of different types of waste such as prunings, debris, household goods… while coordination with other municipal areas such as Cleaning will also be carried out.