



Very many congratulations to Maria Wilson of the Orihuela Costa Pink Ladies and Panthers on her recognition in the Birthday Honours list issue by King Charles on Saturday.

Maria, who is the President of the Orihuela Costa Branch of the Asociacion Alicante Contra Cancer, Alicante, has been awarded a British Empire Medal by the King for services to Charity Fundraising in Spain.

As summer approaches, Orihuela Costa braces itself for an influx of tourists and residents with second homes, however, the Association of Residents of Cabo Roig and Lomas (AVCRL) has identified numerous issues on the eleven beaches, raising concerns about their readiness.