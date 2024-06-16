



There are plenty of claims made on the Torrevieja council by members of the public. The majority are usually due to falls because of the poor condition of pavements. Many others result from damage caused to cars as a result of potholes in the road.

However, the case put before the executive body on Friday was rather unusual: a drowning that occurred in 2019, with the family of the deceased requesting compensation from the City Council of 92,000 euros. After collecting the pertinent reports though, the council has decided to reject the request for compensation for the death, which ocurred on Acequión beach.

Councilor-secretary of the Government Board, Federico Alarcón, said that the family alleged the bather died on the beach without any lifeguards watching. In response to the claim, he aadded that Acequión, although it is called a beach and ‘de facto’ people go there to bathe, is not an authorised bathing area.

El Acequión is considered a port shore as it is located within the bay delimited by the Levante and Poniente docks in the only corner that was not concreted, therefore its sandy area remains intact.

Alarcón explained that the family complained that the Council does not display signs warning that the area is not an authorised for bathing and therefore, it is not appropriate to have a lifeguard service.

He added that it is not considered necessary to signpost all those parts of the coastline that are not regulated bathing areas. He also described the Acequión beach as shallow with practically no waves. “The only problematic thing is the movement that occurs due to the entry and exit of ships from the port.”