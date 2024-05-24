



By John McGregor

´It’s the only time I go anywhere these days – I look forward to it every year…´.

´To see everyone again, to relive all those great times is just wonderful…´

´I was so upset last year, I was diagnosed with cancer two days before and they kept me in hospital, so I missed it…´

I´m just back from two weeks in the sunny UK – well, it was some of the time. My wife and I were busy up and down the country seeing all the family like you do, but one of the main purposes of the trip was my RAF reunion, held now every year since 2012 apart from a Covid break. Sorry if I’ve told you this before, but the reunion came as a result of a book * wot I rote in 2010 about my five years serving Her Majesty in the late Sixties, down on the south coast. After publication I came over to the UK to do some P/R in the area, doing four Waterstones book-signings, a number of newspaper articles and an interview on BBC Radio Solent.

Amazingly some of my old mates (and a few old ladies) heard and read about it, the word went round and as a result we had our first reunion in 2012. Unbelievably over sixty souls attended. It was expected to be a one-off but it went so well we´ve now had eleven. Although the majority of our members come from various places in the UK some come from the USA, Thailand, France and Spain.

The reunion venue was our old RAF station at Thorney Island, next one along going east from Hayling Island and Portsmouth (the home of that minor branch of the Services, the Royal Navy.) Thorney closed as an RAF station in 1976 and has since changed military hands several times. It´s now run by the army and so to get onto the island for our reunion at the Sailing Club I need to let the army know in advance who’s coming. Everyone must bring their own photo ID and let me know beforehand their car details. The barrier we used to have to man on a Sunday afternoon to keep the public out is now a full guardroom protected by spotty Pongos (army bods to you) who have guns and look about fourteen.

My greatest friend in life Martin and I planned the reunion together in 2011. Very sadly he later died in 2019 but today with a little help from others we have carried on. Yes, we have steadily lost members but somehow others have joined in over the years to keep the numbers up: two weeks ago forty attended. Food and beverages are laid on and there is a bar to keep everyone happy. The Club is a lovely spot looking over Chichester Harbour, and boats come and go from the club all day.

After a few introductory words of welcome from me, my friend Joe takes over to instigate the raffle and then we go outside for a special tribute to those no longer with us. This is run by our man for all seasons, Pete. In his normal Remembrance Day uniform he hoists the Royal Air Force ensign up the flagpole to the RAF march and poppy wreaths with a picture (made by Pete) are laid at the foot for us to remember those who have passed away during the last twelve months. We stand quietly together and with Pete´s words – we remember them. We then return to the clubhouse and get on with our celebration of our great times together as we serviced Her Majesty´s finest – in our case the mighty Hercules transport aircraft.

However… to get personal for a minute, in the last few years I have had a few health concerns: chemotherapy two years ago and then radiotherapy last year for my Prostate Cancer, plus a few other irritating issues, but nothing compared to some people. I am so lucky to have the wonderful Spanish health service to keep me safe with wonderful treatment. But during some down times I have wondered whether I should go on with running the reunion as it takes some organizing, especially with us living abroad, and exacting travel and costs playing a part. So it was with these thoughts in mind I approached this year´s reunion with some questions in my mind for the future.

As ever the big day of May 11th dawned sunny and bright. My wife Anne has now helped considerably in the last few years and we arrived early to be greeted gratefully by the army at the barrier. Apparently their printer had gone down and I dutifully supplied them with a copy of the list of attendees. Our official time is 12 noon to 6 pm, but we got set up by 11.30 with name badges ready and organizing the tables and chairs in the big lounge to our satisfaction.

I was standing outside the main door of the club enjoying the weather and the stunning view, when round the corner from the car park came three of my old friends – early. Two of them I had actually written about in the book as they were both tremendous characters. Last year I organized a birthday cake and celebration for one named Julian who I´d found out was to be eighty in a few days time. I gently asked the eldest, Ron, 84, what the reunion meant to him. He lives in the Midlands and as above told me it’s the only event he leaves home for today. Later I saw him splitting his sides with laughter in a small group. Other relevant heartfelt comments are as above.

So, in conclusion they answered my question fully to a man. I have to keep our reunion going, as long as I have men like these as true friends – good men who want to come every year – and it would be very churlish, if that’s the word to deny them.

Per Ardua Al Astra (RAF motto meaning ´Through Toil To the Skies´).

*´Fairy Tales of an SAC´ 2011 and ´Fairy Tales Come True´ 2015 by John McGregor

Both available from Amazon