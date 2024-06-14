



The Valencian Minister of Health, Marciano Gómez, has regretted that the Minister of Health, Mónica García, remains impassive in the face of the serious deficit of doctors that affects the National Health System (CISNS) this summer, as she “continues without providing solutions and, therefore, without assuming responsibility.”

Gómez made these statements after attending, by videoconference, a meeting of the plenary session of the Interterritorial Council of the National Health System, that he described as a “mere procedure”, in which, of the 20 items on the agenda, once again, not one of them refer to the serious shortage of doctors that affects the entire country this summer.

He said that regional councillors are not asking the minister to assume powers for which she is not responsible, “we ask her to exercise the powers that she does have: to make duly trained professionals available to the autonomous communities so that we can employ them.”

Marciano Gómez said that the Consell “has done its homework” in those aspects that fall within its powers, and “we have planned assistance for this summer, although without sufficient human resources it is complicated to manage”, which is why he has demanded that the Ministry assumes its responsibilities.

He also highlighted one of the powers that the Government does have in which action has not been taken, “that to date they have not yet provided us with the list of the non-EU doctors who are pending validation and who could have helped all the autonomous communities this summer if their processing had been expedited by Minister Diana Morant.”

He reminded Mónica García that Health “does not understand ideologies or vacations” to demand that it address “the lack of professionals” in the National Health System and address issues such as the approval of titles of non-EU professionals.