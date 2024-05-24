



Torrevieja has had a bit of bad press in the UK recently, and although there are problems, the comments in the mainstream media were a little unfair, but we thought we would ask you.

What do you think about Torrevieja? What do you like? What do you not like? And what would you say to those who could actually change things for the better?

Although you can say anything, the last question is particularly important, because as a result of the media interest, The Leader has been speaking with Barbara Soler, the head of the PSOE in Torrevieja, and currently opposition councillor, and she would like to know. Moreover, if your question warrants it, she would like to raise your concerns with the local government, and not only get answers, but also work towards finding solutions to any real problems that do exist.

So, it’s over to you. Send your questions, comments, criticisms, or praise, to office@theleader.info, and we will compile them over the next couple of weeks, and present them to Barbara in a conversation you will also be able to listen to as a podcast, and read about in The Leader.