



If you are like me, you have an inbuilt propensity for always minding the ‘good stuff’ and using the second-best. I rotate the same well-worn shirts, whilst leaving the ‘A-list’ for that special occasion that never comes. I have nice shirts still in their packing for several years. But this is all about to change, dear readers, and my earnest advice to you is to do the same thing. Forget about keeping the good china for that special occasion that never comes; bring it out and use it this evening if that gives you a bit of pleasure.

Take out the best you have and use it now. Whether that be a lovely coat, a piece of jewelry, or you favourite pair of shoes – wear it now. All this ‘good stuff’ should not lie languishing in a press, box, or drawer; it is meant to be used, so use it now!

The folly of minding stuff ‘too good to use’ was forcibly brought home to me in the course of our recent house-flitting. We’ll leave Mrs Youcantbeserious’ possessions out of this, due to the fact that clothes left in a wardrobe for years actually shrink over time, so let’s side-step that one!

One of the items I found in a box in the attic was a perfectly good and functioning pocket-watch, which belonged to my late Uncle Paddy. Let me tell you the story of Paddy and the watch, in order to better illustrate the point I am making.

Paddy Mulligan, who died in 2003, lived out his long life in a 1950s manner. He could have afforded a luxurious home and lifestyle, but he chose not to – and we have to say, he was a very happy and contented man. When our uncle passed away, we found most of the shirts, pullovers, shaving sets, jackets and hats; Christmas presents his nephews gave him over the years; all there, still in original wrapping and filling the presses upstairs. They were all too good to wear for now …

Uncle Paddy never wore a wrist watch. He owned two old pocket watches (one belonged to his deceased brother, Tony). The watches were very ancient and one would always be in for repair. Finally, neither of them could be fixed and the solo farmer judged the time by the sun when down the fields. He had asked a jeweler in Mullingar if they sold pocket watches and he said ‘the woman laughed,’

Then, on a trip to Belfast, I found a shop with pocket watches in the window. That solved what to give my uncle for that Christmas. The watch was not expensive, but it was lovely and shiny and in a nice box nestling in blue velvet.

Twenty years later, I took the watch back when Uncle Paddy died. It was still in the same box, never having been worn or used. It was too good, not only to bring down the fields, but even to attach to his old watch-chain and wear in his good suit going to mass. I wound the watch and off it went, keeping perfect time. Same thing now, another 20 years later, when I find it in a box, wind it and off she goes.

This house-move has finally taught me the lesson of not hoarding or minding stuff. I know I am not alone. Most of us hoard ‘good things’ and don’t use them for fear of not having them on the day more suited to being best dressed. Even if that special occasion does arrive, very often the clothes are spoiled for having idled for so long. Or fashions have changed – especially for the Gorls.

Sticking with clothes; we tend to feel better for being well dressed. So, why not dress up for ourselves? What are we waiting for? Every single day is a gift for me, and for you. Every day is worthy of treating ourselves well. You could be hit by a bus and finish up being laid out in that dress or suit you thought was too good to wear on that day.

Live in your best room and stop saving it for when visitors call. Our house is full of crystal collected over the years – but what use is it when I never remember any of it being used for anything? As well as sipping tea out of the good china, in your best clothes, bring out the Waterford Glass and if you enjoy a glass of wine; just go and open that vintage bottle.

One way or the other, you only have one life to live – so go on and enjoy everything you have while there’s still time.

If you’re looking for me, I’ll be that dapper don, the well dressed distinguished-looking man that looks like a tourist around town on a Tuesday morning!

Don’t Forget

Whatever the cost of living is, it’s worth it.