



Much has been broadcast and written about Earl Spencer’s book, Swan Song: Diana, My Sister, which contains several allegations about King Charles’s reaction when he learned of Diana’s death.

In the book, Earl Spencer alleges that Charles said, “We’ll forget her soon enough” after Princess Diana died. He also claims that Charles sounded “giddily elated” in the wake of the fatal car crash.

When excerpts from the book appeared in the Daily Mail, the Palace issued a statement: “While we do not comment on books as a matter of principle, His Majesty is mindful that the pain of fraternal grief can cloud reason, affect judgment and colour memory in ways others do not recognise, even many years after such a loss.”

Some have accused Earl Spencer of writing the book because he remains angry about Diana’s life with Charles and her untimely death. Others claim it is sensationalism intended to make him as much money as possible.

Personally, I cannot imagine Prince Charles, as he was then, making such comments. He was brought up to consider carefully everything he said, especially about an issue as sensitive as the death of someone so loved by the public.

The book has also been called into question over Spencer’s criticism of Piers Morgan. Spencer suggests that Morgan edited the Daily Mirror when it published intrusive photographs of Diana, years before Morgan joined the paper.

Morgan now says he will sue the Earl and seek greater damages depending on how many copies of the book are sold.

An own goal, perhaps, Earl Spencer.

LORD OF THE POTHOLES

Still on the subject of the Royal Family and privileged lords, the monarchy will cost British taxpayers an estimated £137.9 million this financial year, up from £132.1 million last year. Keeping the unelected House of Lords costs £143.8 million, including £26 million for members’ travel and allowances.

If the country were to get rid of the Royal Family and the House of Lords, the money saved could pay for up to 4.9 million potholes to be repaired each and every year!

Now there’s food for thought.

DIVIDENDS BEFORE DUTY?

Thousands of airline passengers have faced miserable delays this month because of glitches in systems run by the UK air traffic control provider, National Air Traffic Services (NATS).

Surprise, surprise: NATS was partly privatised back in 2001. It makes me wonder whether maintenance has been kept up to scratch.

Could it be the same story as the water industry? That was working well until it was privatised, after which private companies spent a fortune on shareholder dividends and senior executives’ salaries while sewage pollution and complaints increased sharply.

PARENTING WITH PENALTIES

Some good news this week: parents could face tougher action if their children commit crimes under plans to overhaul the youth justice system in England and Wales.

The government plans to strengthen and expand the use of Parenting Orders. These can compel parents or guardians to address their child’s behaviour, including by attending counselling or guidance sessions, or face penalties such as fines.

A Ministry of Justice source said the government was proposing to raise the fine for breaching an order beyond the current maximum of £1,000 and introduce powers to jail parents in the most extreme cases.

That might persuade a few bad parents to take more interest in what their offspring get up to.

PLAYGROUND HIGH CRIME

And finally, how’s this for absolute stupidity? A student at an Essex school was given a detention for high-fiving a friend!

Apparently, the headteacher at the school, which has 1,900 pupils aged 11 to 18, was concerned about excessive physical contact and “increasingly physical behaviour” and has banned it.

News reports have not made clear whether the concern was general playground rough-and-tumble or something more sexual. However, running, ball games and other physical activity are prohibited on school fields during break times.

Understandably, there has been a furious backlash from parents.

Oh well, there goes a bit of slap and tickle behind the bike sheds at this school!