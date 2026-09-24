



The contract has separate lots for Orihuela Costa and the rest of the municipality, with bids open until 8 October.

Orihuela City Council has put a €207,000 contract out to tender for road signs and other traffic marking materials across the municipality.

The contract covers upright traffic signs, supplementary plates, information panels, posts and fixings, bollards, speed reduction strips, road paint and other materials. It is divided into two lots: one for Orihuela city, its outlying villages and the rest of the municipality, and a second exclusively for Orihuela Costa. The total value includes VAT.

Councillor for Citizen Safety and Contracts Mónica Pastor said the council needed a regular supply of materials to keep signs visible, consistent and technically correct. Signs and other road equipment deteriorate over time or are damaged by vandalism and traffic accidents, she said, making prompt replacement necessary.

Tender documents are available on the public procurement platform. Bids can be submitted until 8 October.