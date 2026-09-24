



Torrevieja residents will have the chance to explore the city’s new university centre during three open days on 30 September, 1 October and 2 October.

Tours will run from 6pm to 8pm at the building on Calle Concepción, at the corner of Calle Canónigo Torres. Visitors can see its classrooms, study areas and rooftop university forum, as well as learn about courses planned for the 2026/27 academic year.

The centre brings the University of Alicante, Miguel Hernández University of Elche and the National University of Distance Education (UNED) together under one roof for the first time in Torrevieja. Inaugurated on 10 September, it has 12 classrooms and capacity for more than 430 students. It also includes meeting rooms, offices, a multipurpose room and shared spaces for students.

The open days are for everyone, whether or not they intend to study at the centre. The University of Alicante is due to begin a master’s course in the management of urban public services on 1 October, while UMH and UNED will also run academic activities at the site.

Places on each tour are limited, and advance registration is required. Visitors can select their preferred date through the council’s registration form. The form also asks which parts of the new centre they would most like to explore.