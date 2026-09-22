



A 21-year-old man was injured after his car collided head-on with a lorry and became wedged beneath the larger vehicle near the Torrellano Industrial Estate on Tuesday morning.

The crash occurred at around 9.03am at kilometre 726 of the N-340, approximately 200 metres from the industrial estate.

The impact left the young driver trapped inside his vehicle, requiring firefighters to carry out a complex rescue operation before he could receive medical treatment.

The Alicante Provincial Fire Consortium deployed a command unit, a heavy urban fire engine and a multipurpose rescue vehicle to the scene. The emergency team included a sergeant, a corporal and six firefighters from Elche fire station.

After being freed from the wreckage, the driver was placed on a stretcher and treated at the scene by emergency medical personnel.

According to the Emergency Information and Coordination Centre, the man suffered multiple injuries. He received initial treatment from an Advanced Life Support nursing team before being transferred to Elche University General Hospital.

No information was provided about the condition of the lorry driver or the circumstances that led to the collision.