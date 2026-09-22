



Orihuela City Council has announced five employment training courses for the final quarter of 2026—but once again, residents of Orihuela Costa have been left without any local, face-to-face provision.

The programme, organised by the Employment Promotion Department through the Local Employment and Development Agency (AEDL), is intended to help unemployed residents and workers improve their professional qualifications. However, all classroom-based theory sessions will be held at the María Moliner Municipal Library in Orihuela city.

Further assistance with applications will also be provided at the AEDL office in Calle Adolfo Clavarana, again in the city centre. No registration point, training venue or equivalent support facility has been announced for the coast, despite its substantial population and the distance residents must travel to Orihuela city.

The programme begins with a practical safety course covering forklift trucks and elevated work platforms on October 26 and 27.

A Construction Professional Card course specialising in bricklaying will run from November 9 to 12, followed by an online school dining-room supervisor course from November 19 to 26.

Another practical course covering the safe operation of elevated platforms and basket lifts is scheduled for November 30 and December 1. The programme concludes with a qualified-level course for professional users of plant protection products, running from December 2 to 18.

Although one course is available online, the council has not announced any physical training sessions on Orihuela Costa, leaving coastal residents once again expected to travel inland to access municipal services and opportunities.

Employment Promotion Councillor Víctor Valverde said the programme would improve employability and allow more than 100 people to receive training across several sectors. However, no explanation was given for the absence of courses or facilities on the coast.

Registration is free and, for the first time, can be completed through a dedicated website at projects.grupomainjobs.com/orihuela. The platform can also be accessed through the council website and AEDL social media pages.

Applicants seeking assistance in person must visit the AEDL office in Orihuela city and provide their DNI or NIE and DARDE unemployment registration document. The plant protection products course is open to the general public and does not require a DARDE.

While the initiative promises valuable employment support, its city-centred delivery will reinforce long-standing concerns that Orihuela Costa continues to be snubbed when municipal activities and services are distributed.