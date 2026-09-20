



Author and independent publisher And Co Founder of PIOC Peter Houghton has described his invitation to attend LIDOR Event 2026 in Barcelona as an important milestone in a writing journey that began simply because he “had something to say.”

Houghton, the founder of Peter Houghton Publishing, has been invited to meet members of the publishing community, discuss the development of his work and attend sessions examining the opportunities available to authors and publishers in today’s international book market.

“Sometimes an email arrives that makes you stop for a moment and realise just how far your writing journey has travelled,” he said.

“When I began writing, I certainly never imagined that the journey would eventually take me to an important publishing event in Barcelona.”

Since publishing his first book, Houghton has developed a growing catalogue, established his own publishing imprint and taken increasing control over the production and international distribution of his work.

“Writing your first book is an achievement,” he said. “Building a catalogue is another. Creating your own publishing identity and then seeing that work begin to travel beyond your immediate community is another step altogether.”

The invitation comes as Houghton completes one of his most ambitious projects to date: Know the Mountain Before You Climb It — The Quest for Independence for Orihuela Costa.

The book contains 29 chapters examining the political, financial, legal and administrative realities surrounding the possible creation of an independent municipality for Orihuela Costa.

It also includes contributions from people with direct experience of campaigns seeking greater local autonomy and municipal independence.

A complete Spanish-language edition, Conoce la montaña antes de subirla, has also been produced, opening the work to a considerably wider readership and marking another important development for Peter Houghton Publishing.

The book does not simply argue for independence. It examines the obstacles, the evidence required, the political resistance likely to arise and the responsibilities that would follow if independence were eventually achieved.

Its central message is reflected in the words appearing on its cover:

“The vote opens the door. It does not remove the mountain.”

Houghton said more projects are already being developed and hopes the Barcelona invitation will lead to further opportunities for his books and publishing imprint.

“I will be extremely proud to walk through those doors—not simply as an author, but as the founder of my own publishing imprint,” he said.

“For someone who originally started writing because he had something to say, this invitation means a great deal. I sincerely hope it will not be the last.”

Peter Houghton Publishing

Books that inform, challenge and make a difference.