



Torrevieja Council has awarded a €1.54 million contract for the first phase of a major redevelopment of the Casa Grande Business Park.

CHM Obras e Infraestructuras SA will carry out the project, which has an expected completion period of seven months from the formal signing of the commencement certificate.

The scheme will include the complete renewal of pavements and roads, accessibility improvements, traffic and parking reorganisation, upgraded street lighting and the underground installation of existing overhead telecommunications cables.

Casa Grande Business Park is regarded as an important centre for Torrevieja’s commercial and industrial activity. However, its current infrastructure suffers from accessibility problems, ageing public utility networks and concerns over pedestrian and road safety.

The plans were developed in consultation with the business park’s association and management board to address the needs of companies operating in the area.

Streets Included in First Phase

The first phase will cover the sector between Calle Pañol and Avenida Rosa Mazón, including both roads and the surrounding streets of Obenque, Estay, Ballestringe, Ciaboga, Gabia and Calabrote.

Work will also be carried out on the relevant section of Avenida Delfina Viudes.

This initial project forms part of a wider redevelopment programme for the entire business park and has been designed to remain technically compatible with future phases.

New Roads, Pavements and Parking

Before construction begins, contractors will carry out up to 30 inspection excavations to locate underground services. Existing signs will be removed where necessary, while access to businesses will be protected throughout the work.

Damaged kerbs, pavements, utility ducts and inspection chambers will be demolished and replaced. The project will also involve excavation, levelling and ground compaction.

Pavements will be completely renewed with new kerbs and improved accessibility for people with reduced mobility. Existing road surfaces will be milled before fresh asphalt is laid across all roads included in the first phase.

Traffic routes and parking areas will also be reorganised to prevent vehicles from parking on pavements, a recurring problem that obstructs pedestrians, damages surfaces and restricts mobility.

New road signs and markings will be installed, together with speed humps and rumble strips designed to reduce vehicle speeds and improve safety.

Lighting and Telecommunications Upgrades

The public lighting network will receive new underground ducting and cabling. Existing streetlights will also be equipped with individual remote-control technology, allowing the system to be managed more efficiently.

New underground telecommunications ducts will replace the current overhead networks, improving both the infrastructure and the appearance of the business park.

Councillor for Urban Management, Accessibility and Urban Services Sandra Sánchez said the first phase would deliver a comprehensive upgrade to one of Torrevieja’s principal business areas, improving accessibility, safety, mobility and essential services for companies and workers.