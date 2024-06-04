



Last summer it was almost impossible to access Torrevieja by car, but this coming holiday the same situation is likely to arise. The Council, in fact, is already preparing for the worst.

The new underground parking lot being built in the port was intended to largely remedy the problems experienced last summer season with its opening expected for this June, however, the appearance of new waterways emerging from the groundwater table – the parking lot is below sea level next to the port dock – will see the long-awaited arrival of 700 parking spaces be delayed.

Last year the main measure implemented by the Council was the closure of the Vista Alegre promenade. This year, everything, according to the Councilor for Police and Security, Federico Alarcón, is likely to be repeated. Many cars choose to take this route to access the few available parking spaces, but it becomes a funnel when the spaces are filled, with the resulting damage to pedestrians and businesses.

The councillor said that for the mechanism to work, the coordination of the Local Police with the management of the Marina Salinas, Marina Internacional and Vista Alegre promenade will be key.

Once the full sign is posted (which usually happens in summer around 8:00 p.m.) Calle Faleria will be closed and traffic which will be diverted towards Ramón Gallud, from where drivers will be able to access the parking lots in the centre of the town, Arco, Plaza de Oriente and Virgen del Carmen.

Detours required by construction of La Hoya urbanisation

On the outskirts of the city, the traffic problem is already being felt due to the construction of the La Hoya macro-urbanization. These works have forced a provisional detour due to the closure of the road that is traditionally used as a shortcut between the CV-905 and the Avenida de las Cortes Valencianas.

The popular ‘goat road’ has been replaced by an alternative route through the interior of the Doña Inés urbanization that is longer and more confusing for drivers. In parallel, Ronda César Cánovas is expected to open soon, which is also generating some traffic problems due to its redevelopment, which is extended somewhat longer than expected.