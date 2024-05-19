



The Casa Mediterráneo is working to recover the historic British freighter that rescued more than 2,000 republicans in the final days of the Spanish Civil War, that currently lies on the bottom of the sea in the Belgian port of Antwerp.

It’s President said that the SS Stanbrook is an important part of Alicante’s Maritime history and it deserves to be returned to the port.

Over 200 people protested about waiting times at the Torrevieja Hospital on Thursday and on the sports pages read about SC Torrevieja’s historic victory at Murada on Saturday which sees them promoted into Lliga Comunitat as Regional Champions.