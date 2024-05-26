



Despite multiple requests, the urbanisation of Montezenia has still not been adopted by the Council and, fed up with the lack of support and maintenance, the residents have now decided to close the Av de la Luz, the through road between Torre Zenia and La Zenia, to all traffic other than urbanisation residents.

Montezenia will now join Las Colinas, becoming the second Orihuela Costa urbanisation with restricted access controlled by a private security company.

At a meeting of residents held on Friday evening to explain the new Orihuela Costa Budget, Manuel Mestre promised ‘no more band aids’ as he promised a whole host of investments and improvements following the approval of the Orihuela budget.