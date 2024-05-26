



The Orihuela Council has already drawn up the project to refurbish the Ramón de Campoamor Civic Centre but, according to the councillor for the coast, Manuel Mestre, the cost of making it structurally safe will amount to 294,000 euros.

The objective of the Department of Citizen Participation, led by councillor Ana Isabel García (Vox), is that, in the June Plenary Session, the financing of the project will be submitted for approval, so that the project can then be put out to tender.

The Neighbourhood Association of Cabo Roig and Lomas, AVCRL, has already proposed the inclusion of a budget item for this purpose, but this was rejected, along with all other recommendations from associations, unions and individuals.

Previously the council led by former mayor Emilio Bascuñana (PP) tried unsuccessfully to make the company that originally constructed the building bear the costs for, he said, hiding “hidden vices.” The current government did not clarify whether that option is ruled out. For now, they want to put the building into operation as soon as possible, once they have the credit on which they are relying for all other investments.