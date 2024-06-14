



The legal wrangling over the reconstruction of the road adjacent to La Glea beach is returning to the Supreme Court.

According to the Councillor for the Coast, Manuel Mestre, Orihuela Council has confirmed that it intends to appeal the unfavourable ruling that was handed down last April by the Superior Court of Justice of the Valencian Community (TSJCV).

The ruling, ‘roughly’ stated that the reconstruction works of the road and the promenade on public domain, according to current regulations, are prohibited and that, if they do exist, they need to be pedestrian, therefore Roadways are not permitted. Meanwhile, there has been no movement since the road was first broken up 8 weeks ago.

The Council states that the Campoamor urban plan, the first urbanisation built on the Oriola coast during the Franco regime (in the 1960s), predates the Coastal Law so, for the judges, this case should not fall within the assumptions included in the provisions of that law.

For now, Mestre’s hopes are that the state agency will issue authorisation this month to clear weeds and reeds from the final stretch at the mouth of the Rio Nacimiento in La Glea, between the ‘Roman’ bridge and the beach, that is the part that remains under the public maritime-terrestrial domain. Upstream of the viaduct, it is the domain of the CHS.

The area to be cleared was used a few years ago as a parking area for beach users who came to La Glea every summer, however, even though the area is going to be cleared again it is unlikely to return to this use.

The Council’s thinking is more to beautify the area with a new green and recreational park on the promenade itself. Campoamor, in fact, is one of the urbanisations in Orihuela Costa that is receiving the most renovations of its green areas.