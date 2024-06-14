



It’s a little-known secret that Las Ramblas golf course is also the home to the acting troupe known as “The Ramblas Players”. Whilst there are golfers amongst them – their attention was turned for one weekend to providing a night of fun and laughter for packed audiences, indeed, both nights were a sellout – a testament to their fame amongst the locals. Just to add some extra spice to the event, the €15 entrance fee also included wine and paella! Does it get any better?

And so it was – treading the boards under the directorship of Jacs Boswell (Broadway next ???) – the actors treated us to a highly entertaining evening relating the story of how Bottingham police station was saved from closure by some ace detective work smashing the (now notorious) Ditchford gang. The rehearsals clearly worked as there was only the odd amount of adlibbing here and there as the actors played their parts to perfection. Jacs had them well drilled!

This was local theatre at is best. A great time was had by the audience and by the look of it the actors too. Well done to everyone who took part – hats off to Madam Director and we all look forward to the next production which is already being worked on. Remember the name –The Ramblas Players.

Director – Jacs Boswell, Sound Bruce Boswell, Compere George Cumming, Wardrobe Carol Webb, Prompter and courier Andrea Warren.

The Cast

Photo 6 – Sandra Tuck. Jenny Wills, Sandra Steward, Michael Edwards, Paul Mabberley, Zoe Floyd, Jayne Cumming, Peter Mills

Photo 4 – Jacs puts the boot in

Photo 2 – Inspector Allcock and Mr BD alias Miss BD

Photo 3 – The Heros of Botchington Police Sation