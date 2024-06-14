



At Roda Golf on the 12th. June, 26 members and 2 guests ‘teed it up’ to compete for the Society’s Committee Trophy. Although the threatened thunderstorms did not materialise, there was the odd rumble of thunder in the distance. The rain did come and go for the best part of three hours. Despite the rain of recent days the course was generally in good condition, but failed to dampen the enthusiasm and spirits of most players. Following the game most of us, as usual, returned to the Lo Crispin Tavern where the day’s prizes were distributed and welcome Tapas was supplied.

Gold Division

1st Place – Dean Astley 36 pts off 19 (Winner of the Committee Trophy)

2nd Place – Andy Quinn 32 pts off 8 on count back

3rd Place – Steve Price 32 pts off 19

Silver Place

1st Place – Paul Flanaghan 32 pts off 29

2nd Place – Keith Rennison 28 pts off 28

3rd Place – Jerry Baker 27 pts 20

N.T. P. on Par 3s

Hole 2 – Nobody

Hole 7 – Steve Price

Hole 11 – Andy Quinn

Hole 13 – Gordon Campbell

Nobody achieved a 2 so the 2s pot will be rolled over to 26th June.

The Free Game Draw was won by Carl Rodel. Our next game is an inter Society match against Quesada Golf Society at Vistabella on 19th June.

Steve Harrington (Membership Secretary)