



Seprona, the environmental arm of Civil Guard has opened an investigation into an alleged violation of environmental legislation for the protection of five swallow nests during the construction of a wall using heavy machinery next to the historic Casa Langostina in Orihuela Costa.

The building is a traditional construction with heritage importance ​​located in the Dehesa de Campoamor, a plot with a house that is more than 200 years old, owned by and Austrian family that acquired it in the 90s and has been fighting to maintain its integrity for the last two decades.

The wall is being built next to five nests of barn swallows (Hirundo rústica) and common swallows (Cecropis dáurica) that are in the middle of their breeding season, with a swimming pool also to be dug one metre away.

The initiative by Seprona has been launched after the Orihuela Court ignored a request for precautionary measures requested more than a week ago by the Environment section of the Alicante Prosecutor’s Office, asking for work to stop until September.

The request from the Environmental Prosecutor’s Office was processed on June 3, but, according to the court, it had previously been misplaced. Now, after more than two weeks of work, despite the eventual issue of the court order, the wall has been completed.