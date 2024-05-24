



As of the 1st of June the Art and Crafts Fair, which is held every Sunday morning in the Port of Jávea, extends its opening times to Saturday afternoons. As the days will be warmer and longer, they will open their stalls at 6 in the afternoon and stay until 10 pm or later. On Sunday mornings opening times stay dthe same: from 11 am till 2 pm.

Since 2013, craft association Amata, at the invitation of the port’s shopkeepers’ association, has held a summer fair on the sea side boulevard, with the guarantee that the participants only sell their own work. In October 2015, a weekend fair was added, as a parallel activity to La Mar de Tapas, and since 2018 the artisans of Amata also come every Sunday morning to set up their stalls on the seashore. And now, in the month of June, they will also open on Saturday afternoons, as a precursor to this year’s summer fair, which will be held from 28 June till 1 September.

There is a wide choice in this small but select fair, since the organizers rigorously select the participants. This way there is always something for everyone’s tastes: paintings and watercolours, papier-mâché and ceramic figures, leather bags, pyrography, amigurumis, clocks and bowls turned from wood with resin, and several stands with jewelry in different materials and styles.

Many artisans come almost every week, while others only come from time to time, but all are happy to accept special orders for collection the following week. The fair is indicated on Google maps (https://goo.gl/maps/pHb3PsmSDjm) and has its own Facebook page (https://www.facebook.com/feriaartesaniajavea).