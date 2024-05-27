



A wonderful time was enjoyed by all who came along to the “Only Fools and Horses” themed event which was held at Age Concern, Calle Pagnini, La Siesta on Saturday 25th May. The Melody Makers Singing Group Quesada joined in the spirit of the day, by donning flat caps and trilby hats and singing many of the old London songs to which the audience sang along with some even dancing to old favourites Knees up mother Brown and daisy, daisy, they finished their singing performance with modern popular songs from their extensive repertoire. At the end of the event Dave Robinson, the Musical Director of Melody Makers presented a cheque to Del Boy a.k.a. Malcolm Winstanley, the president of Age Concern with a cheque for €550 for the charity.

Over the past months the singing group have raised lots of wonga (that’s slang for money to the uninitiated!!) The money has been raised by Melody Makers singing at various events where donations were made, they would especially like to thank RNATB Royal Naval Association Torrevieja Branch, Lakeview Restaurant and Bar Christmas concert, Oasis San Luis Bowling Club and Costa Blanca International Band Salt Church Event who all donated to this year’s designated charity, Age Concern.

If you fancy joining a friendly singing group, then why not drop in to the Lakeview Restaurant and Bar, 16 Calle Toledo, Quesada. Melody Makers Singing Group meets every Tuesday afternoon 2.00-4.00p.m., they are a mixed, international group, no audition is necessary, they sing for fun and raise money for charities along the way, so why not come along and meet them.