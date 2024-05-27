



The female infantil team from Torrevieja tennis club finished as runners-up in the Valencian community after falling in the final 2-0 against tournament number one seeds Ct Valencia.

The team was formed by Alicia Penella, Alejandra Martin, Sara Villar and Valeriia Foshchai.

Thanks to this excellent result the torrevejense team has qualified for the National championship of Spain next August in Barcelona.

It concludes a historical year for the juvenile teams of the club with two first places, masculine and feminine cadet team and masculine infantile team and two sub championships, the masculine and feminine junior team and the feminine infantile.