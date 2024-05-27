



Activities being held during the month of June include the commemoration of World Public Knitting Day and workshops, as well as the creation of sun creams and routes featuring dragon legends.

On June 8 in the Plaza del Carmen, you will be able to knit together with the Association “Entre Lazadas Tejedoras Solidarias,” as well as enjoying several surprises on the occasion of the World Day of Knitting.

On Sunday, June 9 at 10:30 a.m., there will be a sun cream making workshop at the MUDIC (Museo Didáctico e Interactivo de Ciencias). In addition, on Saturday, June 29, the dramatised route “Orihuela, The Reconquest” will be held, commemorating the 50th anniversary of the festivities of the Reconquest of Moors and Christians of Orihuela.

Continuing with the dramatised routes, on Saturday June 22, the route “The Legend of the Dragon” will take place for the first time, and, on June 15, “El Juglar y las Historias de su Hogar” (The Minstrel and the Stories of his Home), which will take place through the streets of the historic centre of Orihuela, where children can sing, play and interact with the characters.

Also, in June, the route of the “Summer Solstice” on Friday 21, starting at the Plaza del Carmen at 19:00h. This is a unique experience, which occurs once a year in the parish church of Santiago Apostle.

In June, we continue with the solidarity of the tourist routes, this time for the benefit of ASOKA. Participants are invited to donate products to benefit the Orihuela animal shelter.

For more information, visit the website www.orihuelaturistica.es or contact via WhatsApp at 673 836 385.