



Last weekend the Hungarian Open Taekwondo and Para-Taekwondo was held, a competition that brought together 46 teams from 14 countries and more than 400 competitors.

Athletes from the TKD Gonzalez Club of Orihuela, along with their coaches and family members, travelled to Budapest to embark on an enriching sporting and professional experience.

Despite there being only seven participants, it was a great success for the Orihuela club which demonstrated a high level of competence and a commendable dedication. The trip was translated into 12 intense hours of “Combat” and “Technique”, the latter being developed both individually and in pairs and trios.

This achievement is the result of two years of hard work and preparation. During the last months, the Gonzalez TKD Club has participated in several competitions at the community level, which has allowed them to gain the necessary experience and confidence for their international debut in Hungary. The athletes have trained intensively from Monday to Saturday at the Palacio del Agua facilities, which has been crucial for their preparation.

The Gonzalez TKD Club expresses its sincere thanks to the Sports Department of the Orihuela City Council. Thanks to the excellent facilities and the grant received, these athletes have been able to participate and succeed in an event of such international prestige.