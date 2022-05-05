



The Compromís political group is leading demands that the Santa Pola aquarium be reopened, since the facility has been closed since the state of alarm was decreed in March 2020.

The group are denouncing the “neglect” of the municipal government for not having reopened the facilities at the same time that the rest of the municipal dependencies and accuses the Partido Popular of “wanting to kill” the aquarium.

“We have spent more than two years with excuses. First, they needed a contingency plan against Covid, and it was the only municipal space that did not have one. Then the access doors broke due to lack of maintenance, and we are still waiting for them to be fixed, more than a year later.”

They regret that “the feeling is that they are telling us lies and excuses because they have no intention of opening”, reproaches Anna Antón, spokesperson for the formation.

However, the Mayor, Loreto Serrano, recently announced several investments in the short term, among which were actions in the aquarium to reopen it.

The spokeswoman for Compromís per Santa Pola, Anna Antón, complains that “they absolutely don’t care if it’s open or not and they’re not doing anything to fix the situation.” From the formation they understand that Santa Pola is a municipality with a long fishing tradition “and the aquarium is a symbol and an element of dissemination of our roots. The behaviour that the municipal government is having is very sad”.

The municipal aquarium of Santa Pola was inaugurated in 1983 and is the oldest at the regional level. It has a system for capturing water directly from the sea and has historically received many visits throughout the year, from school excursions to visitors curious about the native marine species that have not been able to access the facilities in the last two years.