



Orihuela CF 3 – 1 Barakaldo CF

14′ – Juanma, 1 -0, 40′ – Revilla, 2 -0, 53’ – Bujan, 2-1, 56′ – Revilla, 3 -1

Over 3,500 people crammed into Los Arcos Stadium on Sunday evening to cheer on Orihuela in one of the biggest matches of their 31 year history as they took on Barakaldo in the first leg of the final qualifying round for promotion to the First Federation.

The team coached by Sergi Guilló were two goals to the good by half time with strikes from Juanma García and Revilla, however a 53rd minute response from Buján narrowed the gap for the visitors. Two minutes later and Revilla restored the 2 goal cushion for the Scorpions who saw the rest of the game out to finish with a 3-1 lead.

However, this is just half time with Orihuela now travelling to the north of Bilbao next Saturday in Lasesarre (6:30 p.m.) with their two goal advantage, although if Barakaldo managed to tie the final the Basque team would be promoted due to its better classification in the regular league phase