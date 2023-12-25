Four young people injured when their car overturns on the AP-7 in Los Alcázares





This Christmas Monday, at 8:00 a.m., the Emergency Coordination Centre 112 of the Region of Murcia as alerted to an accident that occurred on the AP-7 I the direction of Cartagena, in the municipality of Los Alcázares. A vehicle had overturned, ending on its roof in the hard shoulder, one kilometre from exit 786. Thankfully all four of its four occupants had managed to get out of the car.

Agents from the Civil Guard, an ambulance from the Civil Protection of Los Alcázares and two ambulances from the Health Emergencies centre 061 travelled to the scene of the accident.

The paramedics treated three injured people, aged 19, 23 and 20, who were transferred to the Santa Lucía hospital in Cartagena, two of them with head injuries. A fourth injured person, 21 years of age, was treated on site and then went to a health centre by his own means.