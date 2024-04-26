



IFA-FIRA Alacant hosts the largest selection of vehicles in the province in a new edition of Firauto + Expocar and Sobre2ruedas

IFA-Fira Alacant is preparing to host, an exciting edition of the largest automobile fair in the province, full of surprises and a wide range of offers on vehicles, both cars and motorcycles, the fair will take place from May 10 to 12,

The exhibition Centre will once again become a major dealership from May 10 to 12 with the celebration of the 51st edition of FIRAUTO, New Car Fair, the 37th edition of EXPOCAR, Used Car Show, and the 19th edition of SOBRE2RUEDAS , Motorcycle Fair.

During the three days of the event, the two exhibition halls will bring together a wide variety of vehicles and brands to make it easy for the consumer to find the car or motorcycle that best suits their needs. With all this, Firauto + Expocar ​​& Sobre2ruedas will have all the new products from the leading brands, as well as used vehicles, kilometre zero and motorcycle accessories.

In this edition, the event will have more than 130 brands and more than 1,500 vehicles on display, where the motorcycle offering will be larger than in previous editions, in a total area of ​​29,400 square meters. Visitors will also be able to enjoy great discounts and exclusive prices during the fair on hundreds of mid- and high-range models. All this makes Firauto + Expocar ​​& Sobre2ruedas an essential event for those looking to purchase a new vehicle.

Among the car brands on show at Firauto + Expocar ​​are Peugeot, Hyundai, Renault, Dacia, Opel, Nissan, Cïtroen, Kia, Mazda, Jaguar, Seat, Seat Mó, Honda, BMW, Mini, Audi, Mercedes, Mitsubishi , Volvo, Fiat, Jeep, Ssangyong, Alfa Romeo, MG, Omoda, Volskwagen, Cupra, Subaru, DFSK, Lexus, Toyota, Suzuki – Xev, Citroen, Land Rover and Ford.

Meanwhile, Sobre2Ruedas will bring together more than 50 motorcycle brands including Suzuki, Ducati, Kawasaki, Yamaha, Indian, Kymco, Harley Davidson, BMW, Piaggio, Aprilia, Polaris, KTM, Vespa, Benelli, Peugeot, Gas-Gas, CF Moto , Voge, Wottan, UM, Triumph, Hanway and Setter.

The opening hours are from 10:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m. Tickets can be purchased at the IFA-Fira Alacant web box office in advance for 4 euros or at the box office on the day for 7 euros. Accompanied minors under 12 years of age can enter for free.

You can also download a discount voucher through the fair’s website. The discount voucher is valid for up to 4 people, and cannot be combined with other promotions.