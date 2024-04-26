



Josué Vivancos will debut in his first solo performance at the Winter Theatre of San Javier on May 11th, at 8:30 p.m.

The Teatro de Invierno of San Javier is gearing up to host the premiere of “Elijo Vivir” (I Choose to Live), Josué Vivancos’ latest creation. The youngest brother of the renowned ensemble Los Vivancos presents an artistic performance that intertwines flamenco dance and audiovisual elements like never before. This spectacle, scheduled to debut on May 11, 2024, at 8:30 p.m., will bring a real-life story to the stage.

“Elijo Vivir” pulsates with the life of Josué Vivancos, conveyed through the artistry of flamenco dance and classical music. This show isn’t just about flashy displays; it’s a creation meant to move and transform those who experience it. Josué Vivancos, who has been a flamenco dancer for over twenty years, bares his soul to the audience, revealing his deepest truths. “Elijo Vivir” is the intimate and touching story of his metamorphosis, where he opens up as an artist and as a human being, sharing his deepest truths through the universal language of flamenco dance and music. It’s a hymn to life, a celebration of resilience, and the power of hope.

A performance brimming with inspiration and resilience, where the boundless power of familial love propels life forward.

“Elijo Vivir” stands out for its artistic richness in stylistic fusion. The show draws from audiovisual projections, flamenco rhythms, opera and classical music. The musical production features the prominent participation of renowned artists in the international music scene, including opera singers Facundo Muñoz and Isabel Rodríguez García, whose voices elevate the experience to new emotional heights, and flamenco musicians Antonio Carbonell, alongside Sarai Muñoz and Sonia Pérez Cortés.

A showcase of creativity and stylistic fusion with the musical production by Joan Martorell

“Elijo Vivir” is enriched by the partnership with the acclaimed composer Joan Martorell. With an impressive trajectory in the world of film and theatre music, Martorell brings his creative genius to this production, providing it with an original and emotionally evocative soundtrack. His previous association with Los Vivancos in the successful show “Born to Dance” is a testament to his ability to create sonic atmospheres that complement and enrich the visual and emotional experience of the audience.

Event Details:

Date: May 11, 2024, Time: 8:30 PM, Location: Winter Theatre of San Javier, Ticket Price: €15

www.compralaentrada.es or Papelería Gala at San Javier