



A court in Torrevieja has agreed to reopen the judicial proceedings in relation to the complaint filed regarding the parade in underwear of children belonging to a troupe in the city carnival on February 5 .

The complaint by Christian Lawyers was lodged after videos that went viral on social networks in which, accompanied by their parents, a group of minors dressed in nipple shields, suspender belts, stockings, lingerie and heels, are seen parading carrying sexual symbols as well as LGTBIQ+ flags.

According to the reopening order, the investigating court number 2 of Torrevieja has made this decision and has summoned two people as investigators for May 28, as well as two complainants and a witness.

As such, the judge revokes the dismissal of this complaint decreed in the past, in an order against the appeal.

The president of Christian Lawyers, Poland Castellanos, celebrated the decision and has said that “it is all about protecting the innocence of children and preventing them from being hypersexualized.” “First and foremost is the best interest of the child and we cannot allow these acts, supported by public money, to go unpunished,” she added.