



“Enough is Enough!” This was the motto used last Saturday when hundreds of residents took to the streets in Callosa de Segura, to protest against ‘citizen insecurity.’

The protest, authorized by the Government Sub delegation, is a local initiative against crime, robberies, insecurity, and the general deterioration of the municipality.”

The demonstration demands more personnel resources for the Local Police service, but, above all, for the Civil Guard force that covers eight towns, with almost 20,000 residents, including Granja de Rocamora; Benferri; Redován, with 8,100 registered; Cox , with a population of another 7,500; and Rafal, in addition to the Orihuela districts of El Badén, La Murada (3,000 residents) and Virgen del Camino.

Of the 44 established civil guard agents there are currently just 35 in post, but that number is reduced to 25 when you take away the officers attending training courses, on holidays and sick leave.

On many occasions there is just one effective patrol on the street per shift, so many crimes such as car theft and attempted robberies are rarely attended.