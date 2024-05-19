



Orihuela has announced its program of sports activities for the summer to be held in the city, the coast and the districts of the municipality with registrations opening through the council website on Monday (20 May).

The activities are designed for all ages, with a special focus on younger children, who will be able to enjoy a comprehensive program of entertainment and physical activity.

The councillor for Sport, Víctor Sigüenza, said “With this we will provide the children with a lot of fun as well as facilitating the reconciliation of work and family life during the summer period.”

The activities are aimed at children aged between 5 and 12, with schools providing a variety of pursuits including team and individual games, workshops, hiking, excursions and pool games. They will run from 9am to 2pm, with a toy library service available from 8am to 9am for those who request it. The facilities used will be the Espeñetas Sports Centre and the Water Palace. The latter will have more than 700 places available for intensive swimming courses, aimed at babies, children, people with disabilities, the elderly, pregnant women and for aquafitness.

The summer swimming pools in San Bartolomé, La Aparecida, La Murada, Torremendo and the outdoor pool at the Palacio del Agua will be open from 22 June to 8 September, from Monday to Sunday from 10 am to 8 pm.

Swimming courses for children from 4 to 16 years old will be offered in the districts, with a single price of 24 euros. Registrations will be available from 17 June.

This year will be the fourth edition of the activity “Farewell to school in the pool”, with more than 900 schoolchildren already signed up to enjoy a free day at the recreational pool with their classmates.

Introductory courses in water sports and golf will also be offered for schools, taking place at the Club Náutico Dehesa de Campoamor, the Club Náutico Cabo Roig and Vistabella Golf.

In the CDM Playas de Orihuela more than 700 places have been reserved for swimming, pilates, yoga, Dance Fitness, Spinning, strength training and health courses, among others.