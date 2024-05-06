



The National Police have arrested six wanted criminals over the weekend for crimes against property, sexual abuse, disobedience, scam and a theft with force, all of whom were fleeing from justice, but for different reasons.

On Friday night they arrested a 73-year-old Spanish man who was wanted for a crime of sexual abuse by Criminal Court 3 of Alicante. A 23-year-old Colombian man was also located and arrested following his sentencing by Alicante Criminal court 1 for an offence of disobedience.

On Saturday, two more escaped criminals were located, a 35-year-old woman, who was being placed in prison by a court in Alicante for a property offence, as well as a 23-year-old man who was wanted by a Torrevieja court for scam offences.

Examining Court 3 of Alicante had a detention order out for another 45-year-old Spaniard for crimes of forceful theft in the houses, who was also located and arrested and finally, a 21-year-old Algerian male was located and arrested, on whom there were two outstanding warrants for offences in Barcelona, crimes against property and of false imprisonment.