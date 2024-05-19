



Mojácar Council has joined the “Andalucía Live” project with the installation of two tourist web cameras through which users who so wish will be able to see live images of the municipality.

The cameras are located on the seafront promenade and in Plaza Nueva, and the images can be accessed through the tourism portal, in the Town Hall and on the website of the Most Beautiful Villages in Spain, which is part of this project.

It should be emphasized that these web cameras are of a tourist nature, hence they emit images without identifying people. They promote the destination 24 hours a day, 365 days a year, in open spaces which guarantee the privacy of people and homes, complying with the requirements of the Spanish Data Protection Agency.

Andalucía Live is part of a project in which the digital aspect stands out. This experience began in 2021 to serve as a showcase for the tourism and gastronomic promotion of the eight Andalucían provinces.

Among other projects, they are also the exclusive official partner in Andalucía of Skylinewrbcams, the largest webcam portal in the world, with one billion page views in 2023 alone.

In just the tourist portals in operation in different parts of Andalucía there are already close to three million page views per year. To this it has to be added that the “Andalucía Live” webcams are integrated into the aforementioned global live camera portal Skylinewebcams, which has views, through the cameras, of 4,313 cities, spread across 159 countries, including from now on Mojácar.

This tourist portal which Mojácar joins is supported by social media with nearly 100,000 followers on Facebook and it has three YouTube channels, on which it regularly posts videos it produces and edits. They are also present on Twitter and Instagram, without forgetting the media and paper format.

For Mojácar Council, the Tourism Department and its head, María Gracia Alarcón, it represents an important step in the differentiation, innovation and exclusivity of Mojácar, both at provincial and national levels.

At a digital level, it has been shown that the users of these websites build loyalty among potential visitors. According to the organisation, hundreds usually enter daily and many more do so several times a month, either to see the state of the sea or of the beach.

With websites as reference communication channels, it is possible to increase interest in the locality, which is complemented by information and tourism promotion content.

The project is supported by the Most Beautiful Villages in Spain Association and is open to all the municipalities that form part of it, including Mojácar, which is a guarantee of quality and effectiveness.

This initiative is also developed with the backing of all its members’ platforms and media and through advertising agreements, which makes it a unique showcase for the promotion and dissemination of all the tourist content offered by the localities signed up to it.