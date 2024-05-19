



The referee had to stop the Alavés-Getafe La Liga game on Saturday, activating the protocol against violence, racism, xenophobia and intolerance, after the insults of “Greenwood Die, Greenwood Die” were chanted from a section of the stands in the estadio Mendizorroza.

The referee immediately addressed the fourth official and the delegate Lluis Codina to activate and an announcement warning of the consequences was read over the public address system, reminding spectators that it is prohibited to utter this type of chant.

The situation is not new for Greenwood, 22, who joined Getafe from Manchester United after allegations of mistreatment against his partner. Although the charges were dropped, the couple resumed their relationship and now they have a son together, the England international was left the club on loan, arriving at Getafe last September.

Manager José Bordalás, formerly at Elche, said after the game, “It is unacceptable, very serious measures must be taken. This is happening all too often.”