



There was a fourth placed finish in the Second Federation – Group 4 for Orihuela CF on Sunday, following their 3-2 win at home to San ​​Roque in the final league game of the season.

The win pairs them in the playoffs with CF Badalona, 50kms north of Barcelona, who finished in third position in Group 3, the draw being carried out on Monday afternoon in Madrid.

With 20 teams qualifying for the playoffs, teams finishing second to fifth from the five Second Federation Groups, just five teams will be promoted to the Primera Federación.

The first leg of this semi final tie will take place on Sunday at Los Arcos Stadium in Orihuela, with the second leg in Badalona a week later.