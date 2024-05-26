



‘The Costa Blanca International Concert Band, together with the Melody Makers, gave a concert to a capacity audience of over 200 people last Friday evening 24th.May at the Salt Church, Los Montesinos.

The theme was ‘A Night At The Movies’ and the concert band played music from such favourites as Disney, Great Movie Adventures from John Williams, James Bond, Phantom of the Opera, Les Miserables, Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat, Mamma Mia and the list goes on.

We were very pleased to be joined for the first time by the Melody Makers who, under their Musical Director David Robinson, were very enthusiastically received.

They sang a good selection of songs including Saturday Night At The Movies,’ Annie’s Song, Honey Honey and a wonderful rendition of You Raise Me Up. The concert finished with an encore Songs of the Sea and a standing ovation from the audience.

The Salt Church is an excellent venue in which to give concerts and we would like to thank them for all their help in staging this event, we look forward to another concert here later this year, watch this space for more details.

The band is totally international with musicians from the UK, Spain, Norway, Germany and Switzerland. We are always looking for more players to join us, contact Graham on 34 711056343, alternatively just come along to one of our rehearsals.

We rehearse every Friday downstairs at the library in San Miguel from 4.30pm until 7pm, you will be made very welcome.’