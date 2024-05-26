



Prior to his defeat of Christian Lopez Flores at the Beach Ballroom in the Granite City last week the rising undefeated Aberdeen boxer Gregor McPherson, 19, was in Elche where he sparred with the reigning EBU European super-featherweight champion Juanfe Gomez

McPherson racked up 12 rounds with Gomez in preparation for his bout against the Mexican Christian Lopez Flores, 32, who fought on the undercard of Anthony Joshua’s heavyweight win over Francis Ngannou in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia in March.

McPherson, nicknamed “Mean Machine”, has now racked up six victories in six pro contests as he extended his flawless record.

He said: “I got good rounds in Spain with the European champion Juanfe Gomez who was actually in camp as well as he is defending his European belt, and it was really good, competitive sparring.”

“Everyone has different styles and, with Juanfe, it was more the technical side, being in range, as he is quite elusive – so I had to be really sharp with him.”

McPherson, who regularly attends training camps in Spain has also struck up a friendship with former two-weight world champion Kiko Martinez.

Spaniard Martinez, 36, held the IBF featherweight title from 2021 to 2022, and the IBF super-bantamweight title from 2013 to 2014.

“Kiko is a brilliant contact to have and I always learn something new when I’m in Spain.

“They treat me like I’m part of their club – its great.”

McPherson continues to be one of the hottest young stars in Scottish boxing, although his career nearly came to a sudden halt when he was hit with a setback last year.

After suffering a collapsed lung in October the teen had to withdraw from a scheduled fight due to the shock injury which required surgery to re-inflate the lung. However, in his first fight since recovering from the collapsed lung McPherson bounced back in style when stopping Tony Morton in the first round in Glasgow in January.