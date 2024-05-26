



Yesterday was our Championship Day for May. We had a field of 80 players competing on our home course La Serena. We can’t say anything about the weather other than it was fantastic for golf with a gentle breeze and 28 degrees. These days do not run themselves and we are indebted to a team of people who all work together to make the event such a success. The competitions committee under the guidance of Camillus Fitzpatrick and ably assisted by Philip Mountford, Alan Cambell and Terry Fitzgerald. Thank you and well done. To the golf shop with Jose, Karolina and Michael all working efficiently together. To Vanessa, Marijose, and Lorena in the bar and restaurant muchos gracias por todo. The course management team led by Miguel, could really do with some rain and continuous heat, keep up the good work and it will produce results. To our captain Dave Stockton, thank you for your support and we look forward to your day next month.

The Crystal winners, Cat I, Bob Smith 36, Steve Hopkins 36 and Eddie Wall 36 To 35. Cat II, Brendan Gannor 45, William Thomson 44 and Alex Duchart 39. Medals, Cat I John O’Brien 66 and Andy Currie 69. Cat II, Tony Burns 67 and Chris Daw 69. Cat III, Logan Nayager 70 and Willie Mackie 71. Golf prizes, John O’Brien 40, Nick Brooks 38 and Stuart Tosh 38. Frank Considine 38, Michael Stott 37 and Andy Currie 36. Aki Stott 39, Philip Mountford 34 and Yvette McGeehan 34. Alan Ewing 37, Shaun Locke 37 and John Aithcison 36. Chriss Fyfe 41, Willie Mackie 41 and Colm Murphy 36..

Results of the day, the NTP’s. Kenny McGeehan, Andy Currie, Linda Smithurst, Terry Lambert, Steve Hopkins and Peter Dunne. Cat. III Kevin Fitzpatrick 42, John Bryan 39 and David (Captain ) Stockton 38. Cat II, Alex Duchart 41, Gordon Montgomery 37 and Jane Wills 37. Cat I. Philip Vaughan 38, Pauvla Serakova 37 and Michael Stott 34.The gross was won by Alan Ewing with 32pts. Second overall with 42 was Paul Raffell and the winner also with 42 points Richie Rogers 42. Well done to all the winners and congratulations to so many who remained behind to honour those who won a prize.

The International League 2025

An opportunity for any society out there who are looking to play competitive match play across the greater Alicante area. We have a limited number of spaces available for teams of 8 players who might wish to join the tournament. Courses included this year were Los Colinas, Vistabella, Alicante, El Saler, Villaitana, Bonalba, El Plantio, El Bosque, La Marquesa and Font de Llop. The entry fee per match is 300 euro for 8 players, not too bad. Please contact John O’Brien if you are interested.

If you would like information on entering a team in any of the federation events why not send an e-mail to johnobrienalicante@gmail.com or call 711045312