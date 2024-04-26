



April 2024: This spring, Specsavers has partnered with British heritage lifestyle brand Barbour to launch an exclusive collection of optical and sunglasses frames and this collection is now available in all nine Specsavers Ópticas stores in Spain.

With a fresh twist on classic shapes, the collection is inspired by Barbour’s modern countryside style and features colours and patterns inspired by the great British outdoors.

The new collection features 13 optical frames and 3 sunglasses for both men and women, as well as 4 kids frames. Each perfectly encapsulates the brand’s iconic style and timeless look. The premium crafted and durable designs take cues from Barbour’s renowned wax jackets through the understated use of tartan and houndstooth prints in a variety of timeless eyewear shapes.

The Barbour story began in 1894 in the coastal town of South Shields in the North East of England when founder John Barbour began selling oilskins to the mariners and fishermen to protect them from the worst of the British weather. Today, Barbour is a 5th generation family-owned global lifestyle business providing outerwear, clothing, accessories and footwear for men, women and children and remains true to its founding values of quality, durability, attention to detail and fitness for purpose.

Commenting on the collection, Specsavers Style Editor Bianca Swan said: “We’re so excited to welcome Barbour into our portfolio of designer brands.

Off the back of the popularity of quiet luxury trends in 2023, we’re now seeing a rise in the country core aesthetic. This is characterised by a focus on tradition and timeless quality, we feel there’s a clear synergy between both the Barbour and Specsavers brands.

With the launch of this collection, we hope to bring Barbour’s classic countryside style to the urban high-street, so that every customer can find a style to suit them.”

David Godfrey, Regional Manager Distributor Markets, EMEA & Licensing, Barbour “We are delighted to partner with Specsavers on this eyewear collection which perfectly captures the heritage of Barbour. It incorporates our classic British style in textures and patterns synonymous with Barbour, reimagined for everyday wear from the city to the country.”

All adult frames in the Barbour range are priced at €159, meanwhile kids’ frames are priced at €89. The Barbour collection is now available in Specsavers Ópticas stores across Spain. You can find stores in Marbella and Fuengirola on the Costa del Sol, in Javea, Calpe, Benidorm, Torrevieja, Guardamar and La Zenia on the Costa Blanca and in Santa Ponça, Mallorca. Find your nearest store and view the collection at www.specsavers.es.