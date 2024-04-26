Tickets will soon be released for a fantastic, and free, celebration gala to commemorate Europe Day in Torrevieja
, which will be held at the Torrevieja International Auditorium
, on May 9
.
The Department of the Presidency together with the Department of International Residents of the Torrevieja Council have organised the event in commemoration of Europe Day 2024, and this special gala will feature a performance by David Civera
, who participated in Eurovision in 2001 with the song “Dile que la quiero” (Tell her that I love her), achieving a creditable 6th position.
The gala, which will be held on May 9 at 7:30 p.m.
, will feature several performances by local artists that will make the audience vibrate prior to David Civera’s concert.
Tickets are free with invitation and can be reserved and downloaded from the culturatorrevieja.com
portal starting May 3.
The Torrevieja Council will also provide a free bus service from calle Faleria to the International Auditorium, with the first departure at 6:00 p.m. and the last at 6:30 p.m.