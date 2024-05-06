



On Monday His Majesty King Felipe VI made a working visit to the General Air Academy (AGA), at the San Javier Air Base.

Dressed in military clothing, the king was returning to the academy where he gained his pilots wings and where all officers belonging to the Air and Space Army are trained. During his tour carried out a simulated flight in the Full Flight Simulator (FFS) as well as sitting in the cockpit of a ‘Pilatus’ PC-21 training aircraft that was parked on the ground.

The last time he visited the base was last July when he attended the ‘Passing Out’ parade 2023 for newly commissioned officers.

His Majesty completed his studies at the AGA during the 1987/1988 academic year, commission in the rank of Lieutenant on July 10, 1989. His aeronautical training, completing the elementary and basic training, was on the T-34 Mentor and C-101 aircraft, respectively.

His father, King Juan Carlos, also carried out his military training at the AGA during the 1958-1959 academic year, making his first flight on September 16, 1958 in the Bucker E.3B-174.