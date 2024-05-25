



All good stories have a beginning, middle and end, but there are some cultural greats that develop into an epic, a series, a “franchise” (in modern terminology), and then there are those that are nothing more than a farce, but in real life, these tales of woe have serious consequences.

In the Cultural department of Orihuela, we have seen these real-world farces playing out over recent weeks, with the former boss facing bullying complaints, councillors sacked in a dictatorial fashion, and now that the mayor in the centre of it all, Pepe Vegara, has seemingly carved the path that suits his agenda, we move to Act III – Workplace Bullying – The Return.

The new manager of the Cultural Department, Nuria Masip, appointed by Vegara and a member of the PP lists in the last elections, is also facing a complaint for workplace bullying.

This was revealed by the PSOE of Orihuela, after Masip announced that she will file a complaint against Aynara Navarro for statements that the socialist councillor made on Monday in relation to the letter that the employee sent regarding bullying.

The PSOE of Orihuela has stood up for its councillor, ensuring that Navarro referred solely and exclusively to that letter, not to the fact that there was a judicial procedure open against Masip. However, they have learned that this complaint has been filed. The socialists explain in the statement that “as of today, we have learned that the worker of the Society has filed a lawsuit before the Social Court in Elche, against the Orihuela Cultural Society, founded precisely, among others, by the facts that she reported to the Mayor and in the time since the current manager went from tourist guide to Technical Secretariat, a position that must be remembered, has not existed in the Society, until that moment.

Therefore, we not only defend the statements made by councillor Aynara Navarro, but we also ask the Mayor to immediately dismiss the current manager. We understand that the facts reported in the worker’s letter were sufficient to not have brought the appointment of the current manager to the Council.

And so the drama continues, but not in a good way, although there is perhaps hope for the future that generations ahead will partake in dramatized tours of Orihuela depicting the reign of the current mayor and the actions inflicted on the municipal cultural profile, although, am dram people… We have an idea for an opera!